COVID-19 in Sask: 98 new cases announced Thursday

Saskatchewan public health officials announced 98 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, pushing the total of known active cases in the province to 2,066.

Recent weather may have impacted the number of new cases found.

"Weather and logistical impediments resulted in a volume of specimens reaching the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory after the reporting period for November 19," the province said in a news release.

Twenty-five of the new cases were from the Regina area, 14 are from the south central region, 12 cases each were from the north central and north west regions, while 10 of the cases were from the Saskatoon region.

The north east, south east and central east regions each have five new cases. The far north east has three new cases, the far north west has two and one new case was announced in the central west zone.

Four of the new cases have pending location information.

Seven more health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of health-care workers to test positive since March is 163, but 90 have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last seven weeks.

Of Thursday's new cases, 24 are people aged 19 or younger, while 33 are people in their 20s or 30s. Twenty-five people from 40 to 59 years old also tested positive.

Five more people were admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19, increasing the total current hospitalizations to 83. Of those patients, 21 are in intensive care — an increase of four from Wednesday.

Another 132 people were deemed recovered from COVID-19 Thursday. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan remains at 32.

Thursday marked the first day of new public health restrictions that were announced earlier in the week.

All Saskatchewan residents must now wear masks when in indoor public places.

Visitations at long-term and personal care homes are officially suspended.

No more than five people can gather in a home with the exception of caregivers and tradespeople. People who live alone are allowed to have one other household in their bubble. Private gatherings larger than five people can occur in public spaces such as restaurants.

Entertainment transportation such as party buses and limousines are now prohibited.

