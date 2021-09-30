COVID-19 in Sask: 601 new cases and a record number of ICU patients

There were some grim numbers on Saskathewan's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.

The disease has claimed the lives of 10 more people, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 695.

There's also a new record in daily cases: 601. That's a jump of 201 from yesterday's number and almost three times what it was a month ago.

Hospitalization numbers went up as well, from 295 to 307.

A new record has been set for people with COVID-19 in intensive care: 72.

There were 4,792 people who got vaccinated Wednesday. Following the trend of the past two weeks, more people are getting their first shot than their second.