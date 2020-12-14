169 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Saskatchewan Wednesday

Public health officials announced 169 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan Wednesday.

Of those, 38 are in Saskatoon, 35 in the northwest zone, 30 in Regina, 28 in the north central area, 13 in the northeas, and three in the far northwest.

Two new cases were reported in each of the far north central, northeast, central east and south central zones. The southeast, central west and southwest areas each had one new case.

Residence information is pending for 11 of the new cases.

The number of known active cases in Saskatchewan rose slightly from Tuesday, to 4,213.

The Saskatoon zone again has the most known active cases in the province, with 1,181. On Tuesday, Regina had surpassed Saskatoon for the highest number of active cases. Regina now has 1,156 active cases.

Saskatoon's 1,181 known active COVID-19 cases is the most in the province. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Public health officials announced 37 more health-care workers have tested positive for the illness, pushing the total since March to 514. Nearly half of those positive tests — 253 — have been announced since Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, 67 more people from the ages of 20-39 have tested positive for COVID-19, as have 45 more people in their 40s and 50s. Another 25 people 19 years old or younger have also tested positive.

For the third straight day, the number of people hospitalized in the province with COVID-19 remained at 124, but there are now 30 people in intensive care — four more than on Tuesday.

Public health officials deemed 154 cases as recovered Wednesday, pushing the total number of recoveries in Saskatchewan to 8,283.

There were 2,270 COVID-19 tests conducted Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests done to 393,680.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan dropped to 243, or 20.1 cases per 100,000.

