COVID-19 in Sask.: 122 new cases, 2 more deaths, fewest hospital cases in 6 months

Saskatchewan health officials reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, along with two more deaths and 131 recoveries.

One person who died was in their 70s and from the Saskatoon zone. The other was age 80 or over and came from the northwest region.

Saskatoon continues to lead in new case with 38 new infections, followed by Regina (21) and the central east region (16).

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of new cases is now 129, or 10.6 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the Ministry of Health's Friday COVID-19 update.

The number of active cases is 1,371, compared to 1,776 a week ago on May 21.

There are currently 113 infected patients in hospital, including 26 people under intensive care. That's the lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Nov. 28, when there were 106 COVID-19 patients in hospital.

One week ago, there were 132 people in hospital, including 25 people in ICU.