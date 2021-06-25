COVID-19 in Sask: 56 new cases, 52 recoveries, no new deaths

Saskatchewan reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the provincial total so far to 48,646 cases.

There were no deaths reported.

The new cases are located in the following zones: far northwest (six), far north central (two), far northeast (two), northwest (three), north central (one), Saskatoon (16), central west (two), central east (seven), Regina (nine) and southeast (three). Five cases are pending residence information and two previously pending were assigned to the Regina zone.

There are 78 people in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 49 (4 per 100,000).

There were 1,812 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

The province also announced 52 new recoveries.

21K doses given out

A total of 20,988 new vaccinations were given Thursday, according to the government's Friday news release.

Eighty per cent of those 40 and older have received their first dose, along with 75 per cent of those 30 and older, 71 per cent of those 18 and older, and 69 per cent of those 12 and older.

Second dose vaccination eligibility is now open to residents aged 12 and older who have had their first shot at least 28 days ago.

The more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be a concern of health officials.

A total of 178 cases have been identified, an increase of 42 per cent compared to yesterday,