COVID-19 in Sask: 52 new cases, 55 recoveries and no new deaths

Saskatchewan reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the provincial total so far to 48,590 cases.

The new cases were in the following regions:

Far northwest: four.

Far north central: one.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: 10.

North central: seven.

Saskatoon: 10.

Central west: two.

Central east: four.

Regina: nine.

Southeast: three.

One case is pending residence information.

No new deaths were reported.

There are 76 people in hospital, 14 of whom are in in intensive care.

Vaccines

There were 24,971 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,048,669.

Eighty per cent of those 40 and older in Saskatchewan have received their first dose, along with 75 per cent of those 30 and older, and 69 per cent of those 12 and older.

Saskatchewan has been allocated 120,960 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the week of June 28.