COVID-19 in Sask: 52 new cases, 55 recoveries and no new deaths
Saskatchewan reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the provincial total so far to 48,590 cases.
Almost 25,000 doses administered on Wednesday in the province
Saskatchewan reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the provincial total so far to 48,590 cases.
The new cases were in the following regions:
- Far northwest: four.
- Far north central: one.
- Far northeast: one.
- Northwest: 10.
- North central: seven.
- Saskatoon: 10.
- Central west: two.
- Central east: four.
- Regina: nine.
- Southeast: three.
One case is pending residence information.
No new deaths were reported.
There are 76 people in hospital, 14 of whom are in in intensive care.
Vaccines
There were 24,971 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,048,669.
Eighty per cent of those 40 and older in Saskatchewan have received their first dose, along with 75 per cent of those 30 and older, and 69 per cent of those 12 and older.
Saskatchewan has been allocated 120,960 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the week of June 28.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?