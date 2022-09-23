Jury selected for Joshua Larose murder trial in Regina

Fourteen people have been selected as jurors for the trial of Joshua Louis Larose.

Larose, 42, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Mathew Bossenberry in August 2020. He pleaded not guilty during the arraignment.

On Monday, eight women and six men were selected to hear the case. Typically, 12 people sit on a jury, but Chief Justice Martel D. Popescul of the Court of King's Bench wanted two additional jurors, making 14 in all.

"This will give us a measure of flexibility if a juror becomes unable to serve for any reason during the trial, including exposure to COVID-19," said Popescul, who is presiding over the trial.

On Aug. 24, 2020, Regina police responded to a weapons call near the city's North Central area.

Responding officers found Bossenberry, 32, and he was pronounced dead at that location. His death marked the 10th homicide in Regina in 2020.

Larose, who was 40 at the time of the incident, was arrested by police a few days later and charged with second-degree murder.

If convicted, he would face a minimum sentence of life imprisonment per the Criminal Code of Canada. He would be eligible for parole after serving between 10 and 25 years in prison, as determined by the court.

Normally, after the jury was selected Monday, the Crown's counsel would have delivered an opening statement.

However, Popescul postponed that part of the proceedings until Wednesday because Larose, who joined Monday's proceedings virtually from a cell, recently tested positive for COVID-19. The judge wants to wait for him to finish his self-isolation period before moving forward with the case.

There are also evidentiary matters that the chief justice and the lawyers decided he needed to rule upon, and they needed time to complete that process, Popescul said.

Popescul adjourned the jury until Wednesday, when it will reconvene at the courthouse on Victoria Avenue in downtown Regina.

The trial is expected to run until Nov. 25, Popescul said.