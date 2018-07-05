Sask. eyes new trailer unit for young offenders despite security concerns from consultant

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice is looking to build a 14-bed trailer unit to house young male offenders against the advice of a consultant that recommends against building such as facility because it fails to meet the security requirements.

The recommendation is contained in a facility assessment report prepared by P3A, which cost the government $73,000. The budget for building the unit is $2 million.

According to Ministry spokesperson Drew Wilby, the report was part of a larger planning study looking at the housing options for young offenders in the province.

"Our assessments have shown we'll be fine this year, but to add 14 beds will help us to ensure that we have enough beds."

14 beds to be used during peak times

"Ideally, we wouldn't need to fill the beds, but with the fluctuation in the number of young offenders in looking forward it's a possibility that they may increase," Wilby said, noting October and April are usually peak times.

The government recently issued a request for proposal (RFP) for a consultant to design a 14-bed unit at Regina's Paul Dojack Youth Centre (PDYC). Wilby said the province is eyeing a modular trailer unit, citing cost and the fact it can be built faster. However, he said the ministry is open to other ideas.

The RFP document states, "This unit will require medium security detention requirements," along with amenities like showers and a classroom.

Where are Saskatchewan's young offenders held? Kilburn Hall Youth Centre in Saskatoon

Paul Dojack Youth Centre in Regina

Prince Albert Youth Residence in Prince Albert

Drumming Hill Youth Centre in North Battleford The 39-bed North Battleford Youth Centre in North Battleford is slated to close September 2018.

But the planning study says even with the walls being reinforced, these trailers "will not meet the medium level security requirements" and "... there are significant concerns with the level of security required by corrections that cannot be provided in modular trailers."

"These trailers are not appropriate for any condition other than minimum security scenarios. It is also important to consider that the maintenance of these trailers will be an issue due to this type of construction used for inmate housing," it reads.

"The use of trailers for open custody youth housing at PDYC is not recommended."

Ministry confident trailers work for open custody

Wilby said the ministry disagrees with the consultant

"Our plan is to house open custody youth in that new 14 bed unit. We believe we can effectively house open custody youth in that facility, we've done it in other areas of the province before we've done it at Dojack, as well. We've also housed a higher security inmate in terms of some females at Pine Grove."

Typically, a youth in open custody is allowed out during set hours to go to school or work. Then they return to the centre in the evening.

"We're confident in our ability to house the security level of young offender in that facility."

NDP questions why expansion isn't further north

NDP justice critic Nicole Sarauer raised some concerns.

"If the government is going to pay for these sorts of reports, what's the point of paying for them if they're not going to listen to the recommendation," she said.

Sarauer also questioned why Regina was the chosen location for the new beds and not North Battleford or Prince Albert.

Both she and the planning study cite the impending closure of the North Battleford Youth Centre, which means the loss of 39 beds for youth corrections, as the reason for the province to look for more housing.

Sarauer said it's not clear where the offenders in the youth centre will be relocated to. The government told the NDP the youth in that facility hail from northern and central Saskatchewan.

"A main concern that we have is ensuring that these youth are still able to connect with family members and stay in contact with family members. That's an important part for any inmates rehabilitation is connection to family," Sarauer said.

Wilby said young offenders will be placed depending on factors like classification and security risk, with distance from family also factoring in.

He said Dojack was chosen for the expansion because it has provincially available land and can deliver programs to youth in secure custody as opposed to the Prince Albert Youth Residence, which lacks capacity to hold secure and sentenced young offenders.

"Obviously we'll try to keep individuals as close to home as possible if that is the case, but we do, at times, move our youth around the province just depending on what services they require and where we're able to provide that for them," Wilby said of the relocation.

Currently, the Dojack facility is in process of freeing up space for an additional 12 beds as the Saskatchewan Health Authority is relocating its secure youth detox facility to the Regina General Hospital.

Wilby anticipates those beds will be open for use by September.