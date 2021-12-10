Saskatchewan Coroners Service needs to complete its reports faster, provincial auditor says

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service needs to provide more timely reports and ensure its recommendations are being implemented, the provincial auditor says.

Long delays "can negatively affect families waiting for coroners' reports, and increase the likelihood that public safety remains at risk," a news release written by auditor Tara Clemett says.

A coroner's report investigates unnatural and unexplained deaths, and then provides that information to families and others who might be affected.

Clemett's audit found that in two investigations the final coroner's reports were signed 150 to 169 days after the final autopsy, meaning those concerned had to wait more than five months for the results.

As of June 2021, 20 coroner's investigations were outstanding for over six months, according to the auditor's report.

The audit also found that the service doesn't follow up on recommendations they make to agencies.

The SCS makes recommendations to agencies including the Highway Traffic Board and the police in order to improve safety and prevent future deaths.

Clemett's report says the SCS does not have a formal timeline to follow up with recommendations to agencies to ensure changes have been implemented.

"If those recommendations don't get addressed, and those actions are not taken, it does increase the risk that more deaths will occur," Clemett told reporters on Wednesday.

During the audit time period SCS made 26 recommendations to 10 agencies, and didn't receive responses for 19 of their recommendations.

Sixteen of those had gone past the SCS informal, six-month time frame and, according to the report, they didn't follow up on those recommendations.

Not all agencies respond, so "there should be a mechanism in which the Coroners Service then follows up, touches base, makes calls — that type of thing," Clemett said.

The audit did not include inquests and suspected homicide investigations.

The audit also found that the number of investigations has increased over the past four years, with attendant costs rising to $5.6 million in 2020–21.









