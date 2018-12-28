'Bracket creep': Sask. not increasing income tax brackets to keep up with inflation in 2019

Todd MacKay says the government's decision to suspend tax indexation for the second consecutive year is "a sneaky, dirty, backdoor way for the government to steal more of your money."

"It's really unfair and the government needs to fix it." said MacKay, prairie director for Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

Suspending indexation means income tax brackets won't be adjusted to compensate for inflation. Therefore, workers who receive a raise to match inflation rates could move into a higher tax bracket and see more deductions on their paycheck, a phenomenon the CTF calls "bracket creep."

McKay said the average Saskatchewan family saw more than $50 in additional taxes last year due to bracket creep. He estimated another $91 increase in 2019.

"A lot of times people don't notice because it happens a little bit at a time," he said.

"People shouldn't have to pay more taxes because inflation took away a bit of their buying power and they got a cost of living bump at work."

Todd MacKay with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation is opposed to the province suspending income tax indexation. (CBC News)

The government said tax indexation is "being temporarily suspended" in the 2017-2018 budget after it was in effect for several years. In the following year's budget, the government said tax indexation was once again being "paused."

The CTF says Saskatchewan, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia are the only provinces that won't be implementing any type of tax indexation in 2019.

Lesser of two evils

Mike Farrer, a chartered professional accountant (CPA) based out of Regina, said suspending indexation is an alternative to raising taxes.

"Nobody wants to be the government in control when you raise taxes," he said. "This is one way of increasing government revenue without directly raising tax rates."

He said people are always better off when they're making more money, regardless of what tax bracket they're in. However, he said seeing the tax increase on a paycheck "doesn't feel good."

He said his clients are often more concerned with tax rate increases as opposed to a suspended tax indexation.

Help balance budget

In an emailed statement, the province said "The Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to keeping personal income tax as low as possible for Saskatchewan people, while returning the budget to balance."

"Indexation may be reviewed in the future, depending on the province's fiscal situation moving forward."

The statement did not indicate when it would be reviewed.