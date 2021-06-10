Saskatchewan will continue to give AstraZeneca second doses to those who want them

Saskatchewan will continue to administer second doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, despite the National Advisory Council on Immunization's (NACI) latest recommendation for provinces to stop giving it as a booster shot.

On Thursday, NACI recommended that an mRNA vaccine — like Pfizer or Moderna — is the "preferred" choice because of AstraZeneca's associated risk of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia — a condition that causes blood clots combined with low platelets.

The recommendation is also a result of "emerging evidence of a potentially better immune response from this mixed vaccine schedule" said NACI.

"When this is all said and done, they might be the people with the highest level of protection. I have no worries whatsoever about mixing these vaccines," said Dr. Hassan Masri, an ICU specialist in Saskatoon.

"If someone chose to take a second dose of AstraZeneca it would be safe and effective."

Sask. residents can choose their second dose

The provincial Ministry of Health issued a statement Friday saying it will continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine as a second dose for those who want it.

A total of 89,042 doses of AstraZeneca have been administered in Saskatchewan to date.

The use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for second doses is permitted in Saskatchewan. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Residents who received AstraZeneca as a first dose can also get it as their second, or choose to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. All three have been approved for safe use in Canada.

"The bottom line is those three vaccines are safe and extremely effective," Masri said.

As of Friday, Saskatchewan still has 9,741 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. There are no first-dose AstraZeneca clinics planned at this time and all AstraZeneca second dose clinics will be offered through the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

ICU doctor recommends taking first second dose available

While Masri called NACI's recommendation an excellent move, he advises people to take "the first second dose that is offered to them."

"People who have received their first dose are likely to never go to the ICU even if they contract COVID-19," Masri said.

Saskatchewan's health-care system has experienced less strain since the introduction of vaccines.

Masri said the end goal is to get people fully vaccinated — regardless of the brand. He said those who are skeptical about vaccines should talk to their family doctor, or family and friends who have gotten theirs.

"It's really important for people to understand that those who are spreading fear and misinformation will not be at the bedside if you are sick. Regretting your decisions actually might be too late," he said.

Masri said there was one patient in the ICU who ended up dying from COVID-19 who had expressed their regret about not getting vaccinated.

"Simply reopening does not mean the eradication of the virus. It just means that it is safe enough for the majority of the population to be out and about, but it doesn't mean it is safe for everyone, and certainly it will not be safe for those who are not vaccinated," Masri said.