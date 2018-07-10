SaskEnergy bills could be dropping this winter

SaskEnergy customers could start paying less for heat this winter, the provincial energy minister announced Tuesday.

Browyn Eyre spoke at the release at the Crown corporations annual report for the 2017-18 fiscal year. SaskEnergy posted a $110 million profit, up from $70 million the previous year. The increase was largely due to colder temperatures and industrial demand.

"Should natural gas commodity markets remain low, we expect that customers will get a break on their heating costs this winter," Eyre told reporters.

She said SaskEnergy anticipates lowering its commodity rate by 10 per cent, but that is still subject to approval of the rate review panel and the volatility of the market.

According to SaskEnergy a customer pays between $875 and $925 a year for natural gas on average. It says the rate decrease would leave them with $40 more in their pocket each year.

SaskEnergy customers are charged a delivery commodity rate and a service fee.

Eyre said a 10 per cent cut in the commodity rate amounts to five per cent of the overall bill.

She said the work is underway to apply for that rate change. If approved, it would take effect starting Nov. 1.

More to come.