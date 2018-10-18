Regina doctor accused of sexually touching patients agrees to forfeit licence

A doctor in Regina accused of sexually touching female patients has agreed to give up his medical licence and never practise medicine again, according to Saskatchewan's regulatory body for physicians.

Dr. Sylvester Ukabam is a gastroenterology specialist working in downtown Regina. He was accused of sexual boundary breaches stemming from patient examinations in April 2017 and in June 2014.

A person answering phones at the doctor's office Thursday told CBC News he had no comment.

Charges have not been proved, says college

The Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons says it reached an agreement with Ukabam in October under which the doctor agreed to resign and signed an undertaking promising "never to practise medicine anywhere in the world in the future."

In exchange, the college agreed not to proceed with its investigation into the two charges it laid of unprofessional conduct.

"The allegations in the charge have not been admitted, nor has there been a hearing before the discipline committee to determine whether the allegation in the charge will be proved," reads a document from Saskatchewan's College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Resignation effective in December

According to the college, Ukabam won't resign until Dec. 9 — 60 days after the Oct. 9 agreement.

Until then, it says the doctor has agreed not to touch female patients or perform any examinations. As well, the college says Ukabam must have a chaperone present when he sees female patients and must post a sign indicating this measure.

CBC has requested comment on the case from the college and will update this story when it is received.

The college's legal counsel previously called the allegations against the doctor serious.

In both cases, female patients say they were told to change into gowns, and during an examination Ukabam allegedly inserted a finger into their vagina without a medical reason to do so.