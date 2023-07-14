From severe wildfires to extreme drought, how are you grappling with the changing climate?

Climate change is impacting Saskatchewan and we want to know how you are dealing with it.

The province is coming out of one of its most severe wildfire seasons on record and this fall has seen a record number of days above 0 C so far.

If we keep developing a fossil fuel-based economy (high-emission scenario), the average annual temperature will increase by 5 C to 9 C in the Queen City by the end of the century, compared to the average from 1981-2010, according to CBC's climate dashboard.

CBC Saskatchewan is looking for residents who want to write a First Person column about the real-life impact of the changing planet.

How are you adapting? How are extreme droughts or severe wildfires changing the way you imagine your future?

Are you changing the way you eat, driving less, or changing the way you heat (or cool) your house?

Perhaps you're a farmer changing how you plan for severe weather.

Maybe you aren't changing anything at all.

We want to hear from you.

What's a First Person column?

First Person columns are an opportunity for Canadians to tell their own stories — in their own words. It's a more personal and intimate storytelling experience, designed to give the reader a peek into someone else's life experience.

A good story will spark conversation and might just inspire a change in how the reader thinks about the world.

You don't have to be a professional writer, but we are looking for Saskatchewan residents with an interesting personal narrative that can sustain around 600 to 700 words. This must be an original piece of writing that hasn't been published elsewhere.

For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please read the FAQ before sending a submission.

Here are some examples for inspiration:

What's the submission process?

Here are the requirements:

Canadian citizen or permanent resident who can legally work in Canada.

Must be able to meet the deadlines outlined below.

CBC Saskatchewan's editorial team will sift through the submissions and pick a handful of candidates.

You'll attend a virtual writing workshop with CBC producers who will help you focus and shape your column.

You'll be assigned an editor to work with you from start to finish — from your first draft to publication.

If you're interested, have a pitch to submit, or have questions, email sask-opinion-grp@cbc.ca.