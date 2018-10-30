Sask. rolls out its climate change strategy, including new standards for emitters

The province is moving forward with its climate change strategy, introducing legislation it says will help tighten up performance standards for industry in a bid to reduce Saskatchewan's emissions.

"These amendments are an important step in fulfilling our government's promise to reduce emissions and make Saskatchewan more resilient to the impacts of climate change," Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a news release outlining the amended legislation.

The province announced the new standards for large industrial emitters in August, which, if successful, are expected to reduce the province's overall emissions by 1.1 per cent by 2030. The standards would affect more than 40 companies in emissions-intensive industries, including pulp mills, oil and gas producers, miners and fertilizer manufacturers.

The amended legislation introduced today also provides a regulatory framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a provincial technology fund, performance credits and offset credits.

Under the new laws, large emitters will be required to register with the province and will be required to put into place the new regulations and standards.

The Sask. government says that stakeholders, including industry and associations, provided input into the regulatory framework throughout the summer and fall of 2018 and indicated they supported the amendments.