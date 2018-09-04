Moose Jaw's mayoral incumbent wins, North Battleford's loses

Fraser Tolmie will remains mayor in Moose Jaw. The incumbent won 3,189 votes, or 55.06 per cent, in Monday's civic election, according to the unofficial results published on election night.

Candidate John Kot followed with 2,316 votes, and Nancy Nash with 287.

Around eight per cent of all eligible voters in Moose Jaw casted their vote early this year, the city said on its website.

Tolmie became mayor in 2016 and received some international attention during a good-natured 2019 battle with Norway over what place has the biggest moose statue.

North Battleford

David Gillan is the mayor-elect of North Battleford.

Four years ago Ryan Bater was acclaimed as North Battleford's new mayor.

During the 2020 civic election, four candidates challenged Bater. Advanced polls results were available shortly after polls closed, with candidate David Gillan leading the race. Eventually he defeated Bater by a 210-vote margin.

New mayor-elect Gillan has been working for the town of Battleford as finance director and deputy CAO. From 2014 to 2017 he was finance director of North Battleford.

Humboldt

The city of Humboldt also has a new mayor-elect.

Michael Behiel received 760 votes, according to returning officer Mike Ulriksen. Behiel defeated Lorne Pratchler (549) and Harley Bentley (130).

Previous mayor Rob Muench did not run in this year's civic election.

In a video posted on Facebook, Ulriksen acknowledged the increase in candidates running for office this year. Besides the three mayoral candidates, 14 citizens put their names forward for city council.

Official results will be published on Tuesday afternoon.

Postponed elections

The recent snowstorm has put a halt to civic elections in some Saskatchewan communities. Among them are Saskatoon, Swift Current and Maple Creek.

While Saskatoon pushed its election date to Friday, residents of Maple Creek will have to wait until Monday, November 16.

According to the Swift Current Facebook page, the returning officer has postponed voting to Thursday and plans to declare the results on Monday, Nov. 16.