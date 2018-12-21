Regina mayor wishes Capital Pointe could have been handled differently

For Regina mayor Michael Fougere, 2018 has been the "year of events."

Staring with the Tim Horton's Brier in March and 100th Memorial Cup in May, to a conference of academics at the University of Regina and the LPGA CP Women's Open to cap off the summer, Fougere said "you can't buy that advertising."

If any of those visitors explored the city or even looked outside the window of their cab, chances are they would have spotted the gigantic pit at Victoria Avenue and Albert Street, almost impossible to miss.

Fougere does not hide his frustration about the Capital Pointe —​ a hotel and luxury condominium project first announced in 2009 that, nearly ten years later, sits as an open excavation pit.

Regina mayor Michael Fougere says to Capital Pointe developers: 'Simply build it,' as the condo project languishes nearly a decade after it was first announced. (CBC)

"It could have been handled differently," Fougere said.

"We did appeal this and go to court but that's one in which I wish we would have handled that maybe a little bit differently because I do think we need to fix the gateway into downtown."

"It's a monumental piece of work that needs to be done and I would have liked to have seen that done earlier."

In terms of doing things differently, Fougere said he wishes the city had the power to compel the developer, Fortress Real Developments, to build the project but laments that is not the case.

He said the city's powers are limited and it's unable to spur the development of private land and now wants legislative changes to make this possible. All the city has are its guidelines for planning and building, he said.

'Simply build it'

This year saw the city try and fill in the hole, even issuing a request for proposals for contractors to do the work. However, that was cancelled after a tribunal offered the developer another chance to complete the project, which it said it would.

The city appealed that ruling, but a Court of Queen's Bench judge mostly upheld it.

Because the matter is before the courts, Fougere said he has not spoken to any representatives from Fortress Real Developments or Westgate Properties, which owns the site.

Asked if the city would consider encouraging development by offering financial incentives, Fougere said that is not on the table.

In the meantime, he has a message for the developer.

"Simply build it.

"Instead of appealing all the time and saying whether they should be allowed to make a decision, actually build it."