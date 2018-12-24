Saskatchewan family hits 50 years of exchanging the same Christmas cards every holiday season

Wally and Shirley Ball met Fred Bast in Regina earlier this month to exchange Christmas cards — the same cards they've been swapping for 50 years.

They've given the same cards back and forth, scrawling festive messages to each other, every holiday season since 1968.

"The first few years, we mailed them," Shirley said of the exchanges. "And then we were afraid they might get lost in the mail, so then we started personally delivering them."

Ask them why they started up the tradition and you'll get different joking responses.

"We were too cheap to buy stamps every year," Fred explained.

"I figured if I wouldn't be his friend, he wouldn't have any," Wally quips.

The cards are more than just a Christmas greeting. They're also a historical account of years past.

The first message to the Balls from Fred include his late wife's name. More recent greetings include the name of Fred's current wife, as he remarried.

"The card, to me, has given a rich heritage of mapping a family's progress over the years," Wally said. "The memories are great."

Shirley said no one ever thought the tradition would last as long as it has when they first started up.

"That's what makes it so unique. That's the first thing you think of when Christmas is coming. You gotta remember the card," she said.