'I love this': Youth get chance at cheerleading through new North Central program

Trinity Caplette is used to hearing loud noises from upstairs. It's the sound of her three daughters flipping, cartwheeling and springing themselves off the couch — their personal gym mat.

"We're downstairs, that's all we hear," she said, laughing. "It's always a gym."

Caplettes' daughters, Angelina, Madison and Harmony, discovered cheerleading through YouTube. She said she considered enrolling them in a program, but "with our family being low-income, it just wasn't an option for us."

Trinity Caplette says paying for cheerleading was not an option for he family until Indigenous Cheer Evolution came along. (Adnan Mohamad/CBC)

A friend introduced her to Indigenous Cheer Evolution, or ICE, a new inner-city cheerleading group aimed at Regina families like Caplette's.

"I love this program. It's like a blessing for my family, a lot of families here in general."

Something different for North Central

The program launched in August, offering an introductory and an advanced class, and has so far signed up 61 kids from ages four to 14.

Coach Trinity Caderma, 17, has been a cheerleader for nearly a decade and knows the sport is expensive for even the average family.

Trinity Caderma, 17, says it's awesome to see how quickly the kids are learning the basis of cheerleading. (Adnan Mohamad/CBC)

This program, she said, is much cheaper than what else is out there, giving every kid a chance to try it out, regardless of their family income.

"There's so many talented athletes that just haven't had the opportunity 'cause they can't afford the big clubs," Trinity Caderma said, adding some of their kids have tried out at different programs, but couldn't afford to pay the cost.

Her mother, Tina, a school bus driver who has driven routes in North Central, organized the program and says the majority of the kids are from the neighbourhood.

Talking to people in the community, she explained they were brainstorming a name for an affordable cheer program and decided on Indigenous Cheer Evolution, recognizing many inner city children are Indigenous.

ICE organizer Tina Caderma says cheerleading is an expensive sport and many families can't afford to put their families into clubs and programs. (Adnan Mohamad/CBC)

Tina is not Indigenous, but members on their board are and said, "The idea of ICE being Indigenous just is one step more toward forming a community bond within North Central and then hopefully we can build on something like that."

Eight-year-old Jayne Mckay is one of only a handful of boys in the cheerleading program. (Adnan Mohamad/CBC)

First practice was 'utter chaos'

The group practices Sundays at Queen City Gymnastics and offer free rides to families who need them.

The first lesson was "utter chaos," Tina said.

Thankfully for the coaches there is now more order. The kids spend the hour learning fundamentals of cheerleading, from handstands to backbends to jumps and tumbling.

The younger children mostly work on their listening skills. Practice is not without tears or timeouts.

More than pom-poms and dancing

"There's just so much more to cheerleading than just waving some pom-poms and dancing to some music," Tina said.

She values the sport as a way to teach co-operation and as a way for boys and girls to learn to work with each other.

Forming friendships is another important part, she said.

For eight-year-old Jayne McKay, one of a handful of boys in the program, the priority is to improve his skills.

"Cheerleading is not just for girls," said McKay, who has a hard time doing backbends because he's not as flexible as the girls.

Not about money and looks

Tina said she wants the program to confront cheerleading stereotypes around money and looks.

She charges families $200 for one lesson a week for four months, which she compared to thousands they could spend on fees at other clubs, not to mention the additional costs of providing uniforms, makeup and travel expenses.

Tina grew up in poverty and said such costs were the subject of emotional conversations with her daughter Trinity over the years.

Trinity Caderma said she has cheered for more than a decade — and travelled internationally to world championships — and only seen a few visibility Indigenous cheerleaders.

"If you want to learn and you find a love for the sport you should just be able to do it. So seeing these kids come out here and try something probably completely out of their comfort zone, it's amazing, I love it," Trinity Caderma said.

'It makes me really proud'

Trinity Caderma hopes that one day — likely years from now — the kids learning the basics today will be able to perform routines and compete beyond Saskatchewan's borders.

Trinity Caplette, who watches her daughters practise at both home and the gym, said she believes her girls will stick with the sport.

"It makes me really proud," she said. "It brings tears to my eyes that I can see my daughter's really enjoying this. They look forward to this more than they do school."