City of Regina and company behind Capital Pointe back in court over future of hole

The City of Regina and the company behind the long-delayed condominium tower at the corner of Victoria and Albert are back in court today.

The city is asking the Court of Queen's Bench to quash a decision that granted Fortress Real Developments more time to build Capital Pointe.

According to the city's legal team, that decision from the Saskatchewan Buildings and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board was "unreasonable." The board concluded the site was not unsafe.

The city is now arguing the board did not have the power to authorize construction on the site.

Last month, the lawyer representing the land owner Westgate Properties said the development team intends to build the project.

The fight over the fate of Victoria and Albert ramped up in March 2018 when the city said the developer needed to resume construction or face a legal order to fill the hole.

The city followed through on its word, but the developer filed an appeal, which has resulted in several different stages of hearings.