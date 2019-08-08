People in Saskatchewan appear to be keen to camp this summer, despite the season looking a little different with COVID-19 restrictions.

The online reservation system for campsites in provincial parks opened on May 4.

With just half of the total campsites normally available, there have been 21,097 reservations made so far this year, according to the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport. During the reservation launch period in 2019, the total number of reservations were 28,409.

Campgrounds are permitted to open to the public in June as part of the province's five-phase reopening plan. Campers and campgrounds must still abide by a list of rules as the restrictions lift.

"Camping season is finally upon us, and although we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the parks, we want to reiterate that at first things will look much different," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a news release.

WATCH | How not to fail at camping:

Swapping your travel plans abroad for a nearby, provincial campsite during the pandemic? Here are some camping basics. 3:14

Some of Canada's national parks and historic sites will reopen for partial use next month but only in places where it is considered safe to do so. However, camping in those parks will not be allowed until at least June 21. Ottawa will assess whether camping should resume at that point.

New rules

Only Saskatchewan residents will be permitted to camp or visit the parks in the province.

Although non-essential travel between provinces is strongly discouraged, cabin or property owners living in other provinces will not be denied access to properties they own within provincial parks or privately operated campgrounds. They will also be allowed access to lakes and boat launches, but are asked to limit travel within the parks.

Campers are asked to provide proof of residence when making reservations, which open at 7 a.m. CST (queue opens at 6:40 a.m.) on staggered launch dates.

As of June 1, long-term seasonal, overnight stay and limited-term campers will be permitted on all campgrounds, but must have their reservations accepted in advance.

Campgrounds must operate at 50 per cent capacity and may not rent out adjacent sites at the same time. Also, group campsites or reservations will not be allowed and double sites cannot be booked.

Amenities will be bare bones for the foreseeable future. All shower and laundry facilities must be closed to the public and washroom access will be limited to one household at a time. The province encourages campers to use washrooms in their trailers or campers.

Food services and rentals, including yurts, will not be allowed, so campers should be prepared to bring their own tents, items and any equipment they wish to use.

Recreational facilities like beach access, picnic areas, playgrounds and tennis courts must be closed, according to the province's reopening rules.

Campsites may allow boats to launch, as long as campers are observing physical distancing rules.

Physical distancing rules still apply to campers in Saskatchewan. Campers are being asked to only visit the park alone or with those whom they live with.

Reducing the spread of COVID-19

A variety of new protocols and cleaning practices will be in place:

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices will be undertaken at central dump stations and water fill stations. All other common water sources are closed.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection efforts will be undertaken in campground sites and in all public/shared spaces (picnic tables, garbage cans and other high-touch surfaces).

Employees will have access to gloves and sanitizing wipes, and are required to stay home if they are unwell or symptomatic.

Signage will be posted to caution campers about the risks of COVID-19.

Travel restrictions

Currently, non-essential travel to northern Saskatchewan, specifically within the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District (NSAD) is prohibited.

The province says campers should be aware if a reservation is made and this travel restriction is still in effect, they may not be able to travel to the park.

Sask Parks recommends holding off on making reservations in provincial parks that fall within the NSAD, which includes Lac La Ronge and Narrow Hills, until the travel restriction has been removed.

Where to go

CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition held a contest last year asking people submit their favourite nature spots to visit in Saskatchewan. Here are some entries to inspire your next trip.

Southeast Saskatchewan

Among the places suggested were White Bear Lake Resort, Kenosee Lake, the Big Muddy and Mission Lake.

Duck Mountain Provincial Park was a beautiful place to Rachel Yvonne Marie. (Submitted by Rachel Yvonne Marie)

Southwest Saskatchewan

Ideas in the area included Frenchman River, Mary's Labyrinth, Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park and Grasslands National Park.

Julie Dima captured this night sky in Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. (Submitted by Julie Dima) Barbara Levorson's new favourite places is Mary's Labyrinth by Val Marie, Sask. (Submitted by Barbara Levorson)

Northeast Saskatchewan

For people looking around Tisdale and Nipawin, some suggestions were Greenwater Lake, Tobin Lake, and Narrow Hills Provincial Park.

Donna Greuel recommends the Esker Trail at Narrow Hills Provincial Park. (Submitted by Donna Greuel) Mary Coyle said it is hard to pick just one place in Sask but she'd go with Anglin Lake. (Submitted by Mary Coyle)

Northwest Saskatchewan

In the La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows and Meadow Lake area, some suggestions were the sand dunes around Buffalo Narrows, Little Raspberry Lake, Beaver River, and Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

Mary Deane said Prince Albert National Park is great in the fall and winter. (Submitted by Mary Deane) Mitchell McEachern picked a lake only accessible by boat in the summer as his favourite place in Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Mitchell McEachern)

Seasonal and nightly campsites can be reserved through the online system or through the call centre at 1-855-737-7275. Customers are encouraged to purchase their annual park entry permits online when making their campsite reservation to limit in-person contact.

Camping will be offered in all Saskatchewan Provincial Parks until Sept. 30 with most services available.