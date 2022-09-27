CBC projects NDP's Nathaniel Teed winning Saskatoon Meewasin byelection

The CBC decision desk projects NDP candidate Nathaniel Teed as the winner of the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection on Monday.

Teed beat out four other candidates to win the riding previously held by former NDP leader Ryan Meili.

Teed will now sit in the provincial legislature on the Opposition bench beside 11 of his NDP colleagues.

The ruling Saskatchewan Party holds 48 seats and there is one independent.

This is the second time Kim Groff has run for the Saskatchewan Party. Groff lost to the NDP's Betty Nippi Albright in the 2020 election for the Saskatoon Centre seat. (Saskatchewan Party)

Teed is a former educational assistant and co-owns a furniture and design store in downtown Saskatoon.

Teed, a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, said he hopes to represent them in the legislature. In addition, he plans to advocate for more education funding and smaller class sizes.

With 92 per cent of polls reporting, Teed had received 1,397 votes.

This was the first election for Saskatchewan Liberal Leader Jeff Walters. (Theresa Kliem/CBC Saskatchewan)

Sask. Party candidate Kim Groff, who ran on giving residents a voice in government, was a distant second with 893 votes.

Provincial Liberal leader Jeff Walters was third with 77 votes. Buffalo Party candidate Mark Friesen was forth with 68 votes and Jacklin Andrews of the Green Party was fifth with 36.

About 2,500 out of 12,292 registered voters had cast ballots in the byelection.

The byelection was called on Aug. 29 after Meili announced his plan to step down as the party's leader in February.