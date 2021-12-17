Former MP Georgina Jolibois to run for NDP in northern Sask. byelection

Saskatchewan New Democrats have selected a high-profile candidate to run in the Athabasca byelection.

Former MP Georgina Jolibois will be the party's choice.

The NDP said today she was nominated by party members in a contested nomination conducted via online and phone voting.

Jolibois is currently in her fifth term as mayor of La Loche, about 850 km northwest of Regina. From 2015 to 2019, she was MP for the Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River riding in La Loche.

The NDP's Buckley Belanger was the long-time incumbent in the Athabasca constituency.

He resigned to run federally in Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River as a Liberal. However, he failed to take the riding.

A date for the byelection hasn't been set yet. Elections Saskatchewan says it must be held by Feb. 15.