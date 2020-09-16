Province buys more flu vaccine than last fall, expecting demand spike due to COVID-19

Saskatchewan has purchased more influenza vaccine than last year in order to meet the expected spike in demand this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province bought 36.5 per cent more vaccine than last year, it said in a news release. CBC News has asked the province to clarify the specific quantity, but has not yet received comment.

"It is always a good idea to receive the influenza vaccination but it is particularly important during the pandemic," Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, said in the release.

"Receiving the vaccine will help prevent the spread of influenza."

Flu shots are recommended for people who are at higher risk of contracting influenza. That includes seniors, people with underlying chronic health conditions, children under the age of five and pregnant women, the release said.

Seniors are especially at risk, as they often have chronic health conditions and weaker immune systems. The province said personal care home and long-term care residents 65 years or older will receive the high-dose flu vaccine. This is the third year in a row that long-term care residents of that age group will receive the high-dose vaccine, the release said.

There will be modifications to where and how flu shots will be administered this year, the province said in the release.

Aside from physical distancing and sanitization procedures, no specifics were provided in the release. It said more details will be available in mid-October when the fall immunization program starts.

For further information on influenza symptoms and when to seek care, call HealthLine 811 or visit www.healthlineonline.ca.