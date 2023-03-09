Sask. to spend on operational funding for second-stage shelters in upcoming budget: justice minister

The Saskatchewan government will be earmarking money in the next fiscal year for second-stage shelters, Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre said, answering calls that have been made for years to better help women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Eyre did not specify how much would be spent, with the release date of next year's provincial budget just two weeks away. But she said the money would go toward shelter operations.

"It has become clearer that second-stage [shelter] is an important next step to protecting women, to protecting those fleeing interpersonal violence," Eyre told reporters Wednesday.

"We've looked at, very seriously, what facilities and operators are out there who can offer it, how they can offer it and how we can best invest in it."

Saskatchewan has had the highest rate of intimate partner violence — especially against female victims — reported to police among the Canadian provinces since at least 2019, Statistics Canada data shows .

The territories, which have much smaller populations, report higher rates but thousands of fewer victims, data shows.

The Saskatchewan government puts money toward operational funding for emergency women's shelters, but it is one of the few provinces that doesn't fund second-stage shelters.

Second-stage shelters feature security doors, video surveillance and bulletproof windows, protecting women while they receive counselling — for issues such as poverty — and support to become independent. Women and their children can stay in these facilities for a year or more.

Stakeholders have previously told CBC News that this type of housing provides stability, and there is high demand throughout the province.

Eyre had previously said the government would consider putting money toward operations of second-stage shelters, acknowledging the high rates of violence in Saskatchewan. But she didn't make any promises at the time.

The minister announced the commitment during Wednesday's question period at the legislative assembly, in response to Opposition NDP justice critic Nicole Sarauer.

"We're really happy to hear this news," Sarauer later told reporters. "This is something that we, along with those who provide this service, have been calling for from this government for years."

Eyre stayed relatively mum about the details, in light of the upcoming budget. But the government is looking at which facilities can serve right away, and it aims to cover a broad geographical range to help as many people as possible, she said.

Some of the criteria the government is examining include available beds and expertise regarding helping women and their children transition and then remain stable independently, she said.

SOFIA House, a second-stage shelter in Regina, has submitted an operational funding proposal to the justice ministry, but the agency has not heard back yet, executive director Tmira Marchment said in an email.

Marchment said she could not comment further on the matter of funding.

Come budget day, the NDP will be watching to see whether these agencies were consulted about how best to spread the money and that they receive enough to at least maintain their current services, Sarauer said.

The NDP also wants the money to be shared throughout the province and for it to be more than a one-time splurge, she said.

Support is available for anyone affected by intimate partner violence. In Saskatchewan, www.pathssk.org has listings of available services across the province. The Ending Violence Association of Canada website also lists resources in Saskatchewan.

People can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or texting "START" TO 88788.

If the situation is urgent, contact emergency services in your area.