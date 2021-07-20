Sask. stopping vaccine drive thrus and booking system as of Aug. 8

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has announced plans to end drive thru vaccinations in a bid to shift focus from the general public to those who are under- and unvaccinated.

Drive thru vaccinations and appointments booked through the SHA online system and 1-833-SASKVAX will be discontinued as of Aug. 8.

In their place, walk-in clinics will be made available in public venues throughout the province including retail stores, summer events, recreation areas, grocery stores, post-secondary campuses, powwows, provincial parks and community centres.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a news release that the goal of this outreach is to increase vaccine uptake by meeting residents where they live, work and play.

"Achieving the highest possible vaccination rate is the best way to prevent COVID-19 transmission," he said. "The provincial vaccination program will not stop, but all residents are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the readily available and convenient clinic options available now through Aug. 8. First or second dose, now is the time to stick it to COVID."

More than 14,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in Saskatchewan since Friday. So far 74 per cent of Saskatchewan residents 12 and older have had their first dose and 62 per cent have been fully vaccinated.