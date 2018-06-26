Body cameras coming for Saskatchewan highway patrol officers

Saskatchewan's new highway patrol officers are set to be outfitted with body cameras by August.

None of the major police agencies in Saskatchewan, including the RCMP, currently equip officers with body cameras and most say that at this point there is no active plan to do so.

The highway patrol officer program was announced earlier this month. The provincial government is in the process of transforming its commercial vehicle enforcement unit into a highway patrol by giving officers expanded powers to investigate and respond to crimes.

The Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure recently said it intends to sign a contract with Axon Public Safety Canada for the supply of "digital evidence technology."

"There are already cameras in the officers' vehicles, but the body cameras will enable the monitoring of situations away from the vehicles," wrote a government spokesperson in an email to CBC News.

It's all part of the province's efforts to combat rural crime by creating a new protection team, which will be comprised of the newly named highway patrol officers, RCMP, municipal police officers and conservation officers.

Cameras could 'enhance officer safety'

The spokesperson also said evidence from these cameras could be used at trials, whether related to activities around rural crime or the enforcement regulations around commercial transportation.

"The cameras will also help enhance officer safety. In addition, reviewing the incidents can be used for training and skill development purposes," wrote the spokesperson.

The government says all highway officers will wear cameras while on patrol. There are around 30 officers in the unit, but the province hopes to bump that number up to 50.

Officers are expected to begin wearing the cameras in August, the spokesperson said.

Concerns about cost, storage, effectives

CBC News contacted police agencies in Moose Jaw, Regina, Saskatoon and Weyburn, as well as the RCMP. Although most use cameras in their vehicles, none have officers wearing cameras.

An RCMP spokesperson says the service explored the issue in the past and piloted cameras, but it found no technology capable of meeting its operational needs.

"If we're going to buying this type of equipment, we're distributing it to over 750 detachments so it's a major expenditure and you have to be responsible for the taxpayer's money," said Cpl. Rob King.

"Right now the cameras that we've tested don't meet our requirements for durability, battery life and there are also problems with how do we secure the information and manage the information once we have it."

'We're not even considering them,' says Weyburn deputy chief

A spokesperson for the Regina Police Service said in an email to CBC that the issue of body-worn cameras emerged a few years ago and the studies done to date lack compelling enough information for police to introduce the technology.

The spokesperson said that while this technology carries potential benefits, it would be costly to store and manage.

Weyburn Police Service Deputy Chief Rod Stafford said there is a lack of credible evidence to support introducing them and many questions about the logistics.

"We're not even considering them," he said.