Man's body recovered from water at Saskatchewan Beach

A man's body has been recovered from the water at Saskatchewan Beach, according to Southey RCMP.

Police received a report of a deceased individual in the water at around 12:20 p.m. CST on Sunday.

As of early Sunday evening, investigators were working to identify the man.

Southey RCMP said they and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue to investigate the sudden death.

In a release issued mid-afternoon Sunday, RCMP said people in the area around Saskatchewan Beach could expect to see an increased police presence for the next several hours while officers investigated.

Saskatchewan Beach is a resort village located on the shores of Last Mountain Lake, approximately 55 kilometres northwest of Regina.