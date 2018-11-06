'There's no other show in town': Sask. bars hop on U.S. midterm fever, screening election night coverage

Political junkies will be able to watch the high-stakes U.S. midterm election unfold at bars in Regina and Saskatoon Tuesday night, in an election that a University of Saskatchewan professor says is galvanizing people to get up, to vote and to watch.

"The people are tuning in — they really are fascinated," said U of S political studies professor Joe Garcea. He says in his decades of watching politics, he's never seen people this riveted by a midterm election.

That comes down to a critical factor, he said — the Trump factor.

"This is essentially a referendum on the Trump presidency. That's what makes it remarkably interesting."

Viewing parties at bars

Tim Rogers, co-owner of Lancaster Taphouse in Regina, said his bar has always made a point of showing relevant election coverage on its TVs, including the 2016 U.S. election when current President Donald Trump pulled off a stunning upset.

"I never quite thought that anyone would care or be interested in showing the U.S. midterms, but here we are," he told CBC Saskatchewan's Morning Edition.

Americans wait in line to cast their votes in the 2018 U.S. midterm election on Tuesday. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

"It doesn't seem to be the sexiest of elections, but there has been a lot of chatter around the bar, on both sides, to be honest."

Based on that talk, Rogers said it appears people are still interested in American politics, and how those politics affect Canadians.

"When you talk about tariffs on steel, well, that really doesn't have a lot to do with me as small business owner, owning a bar," he said, of new American tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Everything trickles down, so everything is a concern. - Tim Rogers, Lancaster Taphouse

"But in the long run, it really does. Everything trickles down, so everything is a concern."

Bars like Cathedral Social Hall and Victoria's Tavern will also be showing news coverage of the elections, while the University of Saskatchewan Campus Conservatives are also hosting a viewing at Finn's Irish Pub in Saskatoon.

Panel to dissect results

There will also be a post-election panel discussion at the University of Saskatchewan campus on Wednesday afternoon, said Garcea. Speakers will dissect the midterm election results, and its implications at home and abroad at the event, which begins at 3:30 p.m. at the campus's Arts Building.

The Democrats are trying to seize control of the House of Representatives and the Senate from the Republicans, and the results will either constrain or embolden Trump in his agenda, said Garcea.

Joe Garcea, a political studies professor at the University of Saskatchewan, says he's never seen as much interest in U.S. midterm elections as he has this year. (CBC)

If the Democrats lose tonight, they'll have to ask if Trump is truly made of Teflon, said Garcea. A Republican win would raise the question, "What does one have to do to bring this man down?"

Garcea said he'll be tuning in election night for a political affair that could be as engaging as a circus, or as bruising as a wrestling bout.

"There's no other show in town," he said with a laugh.

With files from CBC Saskatchewan's Morning Edition.