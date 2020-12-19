Sask. residents prefer muscle, utility over luxury, list from car-selling site sugests

Saskatchewan residents' dream cars vary from the choices of other Canadians, according to a popular website for selling vehicles.

Every year, Autotrader.ca releases data about the Top 10 vehicle searches on the site in Canada as a whole, and in the country's various jurisdictions.

Saskatchewan was the only region that didn't have a luxury car, such as a BMW or Mercedes-Benz, in its Top 10, an Autotrader news release said. But residents do like their muscle cars and utility vehicles.

Saskatchewan's 2020 Top 10 list features:

Ford F-150. Ford Mustang. Chevrolet Corvette. Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Chevrolet Camaro. Jeep Wrangler. GMC Sierra 1500. Jeep Grand Cherokee. Toyota RAV4. Toyota Tacoma.

The Ford F-150 was the most-searched vehicle in Canada this year, the Ford Mustang was second and the Chevrolet Corvette was eighth, the website said.

No other vehicles in Saskatchewan's list were among the most-searched-for in Canada.

Saskatchewan's top-10 searched vehicles list included less vehicles from Canada's top-10 searches than any other province, the release said.

Autotrader.ca 2020 top-10 searched vehicles in Canada: Ford F-150. Ford Mustang. BMW 3 Series. Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Porsche 911. Honda Civic. BMW M. Chevrolet Corvette. Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Toyota RAV4.

"Based on the analysis of Autotrader.ca data, it's clear that the events of 2020 have had an impact on the car shopper journey, although perhaps not the divergence we expected," Jodi Lai, the website's editor-in-chief, said in a news release.

"While practical staples like the Honda Civic and Toyota RAV4 are still top of mind for Canadians, there was also a sustained interest in luxury vehicles. Ultimately we are encouraged to see that more and more Canadians are shopping for cars across the country."

The analysis reviewed searches from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, 2020, the news release said.