'Tools for collective memory': Sask. Archive Week showcases local historic records

Archival records connect people across time and space, says one Regina archivist.

It's a message archive sites across the province will be showcasing during Saskatchewan Archives Week from February 3 to 9, 2019.

Christa Bradley is an archivist with the University of Regina. She has a lifelong interest in history and did her undergrad in Prairie West Canadian history.

"Sometimes people think of us in our lab coats and our white clothes in a in a stodgy old basement and we do some of that," Bradley told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"But archives are our tools for collective memory, identity and accountability."

It can also be fun, Bradley said, like when she goes through old photographs with children.

"They're really interested to see what a child their age was wearing in 1937 or to know what so-and-so had for supper in 1889," she said.

There are events planned throughout the province for Saskatchewan Archives Week. (Saskatchewan Archives Week/website)

For Saskatchewan Archives Week, Archives of Humboldt and District, Craik Oral History Archives, Northern Saskatchewan Archives in La Ronge and Whitewood Archives and Historical Society are all having open houses.

The Saskatoon Archives are hosting a variety show at the Roxy Theatre Our colleagues in Saskatoon have planned archives week variety show at the Magic Lantern Roxy Theatre on Feb 7.

The Saskatchewan Archives based in Regina is hosting "New to Town: Newcomer Reflections Then & Now" on Feb. 6 at Bushwakker Brewpub.

"I look at our history more as the treasures of Canada," said Frank Korvemaker. "Preserving the treasures and making other people aware of them, that really excites me "

The thrill the chase, that's been part of me for over 50 years. - Frank Korvemaker

Korvemaker officially retired as an archivist and historian, but continues to work.

He said looking through archives for decades has changed how he looks at historical records.

Korvemaker said one chase was trying to find if a Swedish architect had practiced in Saskatchewan. The family of Rudolf Dobbin maintained he had designed a number of buildings.

"All of a sudden on November 1907 there's a mention in the Manor Advocate--the architect for the school is in town today. Bingo we got him."

"The thrill the chase, that's been part of me for over 50 years," Korvemaker said. "Periodically, you know, you find that needle in a haystack."

Frank Korvemaker said Bushwakker Brewpub was chosen for the Saskatchewan Archives event in Regina because of the historical photographs on the walls. (Submitted by Frank Korvemaker)

One of Bradley's favourite discoveries was when she was contacted by a man living in Europe. He was hoping to find out about his father who was a Canadian Serviceman that moved back to Saskatchewan after the war.

"This man had lived his whole life wondering and I think hoping to to know more about his story," Bradley said.

His father had passed away but she was able to connect him with his half-siblings.

"It's really a privilege to get to do what we do and help people make those connection," she said.

"That's one of the most exciting and most powerful things."