Saskatchewan Airshow returning to Moose Jaw in 2019

The Saskatchewan Airshow is returning to Moose Jaw after a 14-year hiatus.

Between 20,000 and 30,000 people are expected to take in the show at 15 Wing Moose Jaw on July 6 and 7, 2019.

Lieutenant Camille Dolphin, public information officer at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, said there's a special reason to bring the show.

"The community of Moose Jaw and Saskatchewan have been supporting us for over 75 years," she said. "Opening our doors is a way to give back to them."

The show will feature military civilian acts, the airshow and static displays where people can get up close and personal with some of the aircraft.

"Families, kids, are going to be able to go and sit in the cockpit and the pilots are going to be standing next to the aircraft," Lt. Dolphin said.

The event has been in the works since February 2017.

"The Snowbirds are going to perform in their home setting, which is going to be very awesome to look at," said Lt. Dolphin.

Lt. Dolphin said the plan at this time is for this event to happen every second year moving forward.