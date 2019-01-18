Addicts seeking treatment need immediate access, says addictions counsellor

A Saskatchewan addictions counsellor says people seeking treatment for their addictions need immediate access.

Some Saskatchewan patients seeking treatment are are told they have to wait days or weeks before they're taken in,, according to addictions counsellor Lauren MacDonald.

"Somebody phones me: 'I'm in detox. I need to go to treatment.' OK, well February 22nd is the date I have for you," MacDonald, who is also the program director of Pine Lodge, said of the process.

" 'What? What am I supposed to do?' I don't have an answer for you because I don't know."

If people have to wait for treatment instead of receiving it immediately, then they're likely not going to come back when it's actually time to enter a treatment facility, she said. CBC has contacted the Saskatchewan Health Authority for comment.

"So, if an addict tells you they want help — we need to strike while the iron is hot," MacDonald said. "We don't say 'Hey, you know what, just wait a minute, a couple days,' because they're gone."

Addicts need treatment when they ask for it, not days or weeks down the road, addictions counsellor Lauren MacDonald says. (CBC)

MacDonald said fentanyl is cheap, readily available and sometimes even found laced into drugs like marijuana. MacDonald calls it a crisis that is getting worse.

She is passionate about her work because addiction claimed the life of her brother, Taylor, who she said had multiple chances to seek treatment but never did.

"This kid, he had the world at his fingertips like every other addict out there."

MacDonald said there needs to be supports for people who are transitioning out of treatment and making the transition from a detox centre to a more in-depth treatment facility.

The Regina Detox Centre is one of Regina's treatment facilities and it gets 10 to 15 calls a day from people looking for a bed, mostly for alcohol treatment but crystal meth is not far behind.