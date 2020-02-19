Ryan Meili challenges decision to hire U.S. companies to build Moose Jaw power plant

NDP leader Ryan Meili is asking why the project bid for a new natural power plant in Moose Jaw was given to two American companies.

"We've got lots of people in the province, people in the building trades, who need those jobs. We need that investment in our local companies that injection of funds into our local economy," he said at a press conference in Moose Jaw this morning.

Meili said that the Saskatchewan Party is responsible for this decision.

"They have way too narrow of a bottom line. They look at the very cheapest but that means sometimes it's actually cheap — the quality isn't good."

He said that this is hard on the local economy.

"You're also not re-investing that money in the local economy, putting Saskatchewan companies — and putting Saskatchewan workers — to work."

Meili said that the power plant in Moose Jaw is being built by two companies, Kiewit Corporation in Omaha, Nebraska, and Burns and McDonnell from Kansas City, Missouri.

"Yet once again they're going to an out-of-province, out-of-country company."

Meili said the construction industry is struggling as a result of the Sask. Party's failure to put Saskatchewan workers first.

At the end of it all, Meili said that Saskatchewan needs a procurement policy that works for Saskatchewan people, and the Sask. Party needs to address this now.

"We're calling them, just calling on them to start over and make sure that they're looking at Saskatchewan companies first to do this project and other projects throughout the province."

CBC reached out to the Sask. Party and has yet to receive a formal response from them.