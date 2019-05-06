'They need to be heard': Sask. woman sharing comeback stories to build community

Alicia Morrow used to play sports and be active in her community. Then came the car crash that changed her life.

She was 21 at the time of the 2015 crash. She tore her shoulder, lost part of her bicep tendon, tore ligaments in her spine and more. She was told she'd be permanently disabled.

She struggled with her new normal and wanted an outlet.

"Thinking about not being able to do certain things anymore at the age of 25," Morrow told CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition. "That's when I just prayed and I just asked what is next."

Now, she has created The Comeback Society, an online platform for herself and others to share stories and sell inspirational clothing.

Morrow said she was given the name by the Creator after she prayed with tobacco.

"I just thought there were so many other people out there that had these comeback stories that no one ever talks about," Morrow said.

Alicia Morrow is the creator of The Comeback Society, an online platform and clothing brand. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The Comeback Society was originally for her friends and family in Regina, to remind them why she wasn't able to do as much with them as before. Then she took to Facebook.

Morrow thought she was struggling alone, but through social media she realized there were so many other people going through their own struggles as well.

"The power of social media is so beautiful and it kind of just came to light," she said.

People share about disabilities, sickness, additions, trauma and, lately, about leaving domestic violence situations. What ties them all together is that these people are going through things others may not be able to see.

"Some of their stories are just so powerful," Morrow said.

The Comeback Society did a photo session of friends to highlight that a person won't recognize when someone has an invisible disability or not. Founder Alicia Morrow said she wants to foster a sense of belonging. (The Comeback Society/Facebook)

Through The Comeback Society, Morrow hopes to give people a sense of belonging and help instill the feeling that they're not alone, she said.

People are sharing more about struggles with mental health, she said.

"They need to be heard."

We can get through all of these things, but it takes a community in order to do that. - Alicia Morrow

No matter what the story, there's a commonality between everyone, Morrow said.

"We all thought once that we were never going to come back from this," she said.

Things slowly start to get better with help from family, friends and others, she said.

"We can get through all of these things, but it takes a community in order to do that."

The latest product from The Comeback Society is a children's line. (The Comeback Society/Facebook)

She describes The Comeback Society clothing brand as "street wear." There are adult hoodies, T-shirts, hats and a children's line designed by Morrow's nephew, Liam Weese.

Morrow said she hopes to use money generated by the clothing line to create support groups around Regina and offer free journals for the community to create their own self-help ideas.

She said she hopes to continue getting stories from around Canada and the world and to show people that they can come back from anything.