Sask. woman frustrated life-changing surgery cancelled because of COVID-19

A Saskatchewan woman is frustrated the government is allowing large gatherings while she awaits a surgery that could change her life.

Stephanie Brad needs bladder surgery, but it has been cancelled twice, including at the end of October, just days before she was set to get the operation.

"Most days, I just lay in bed in pain," she said.

Brad said she has been in the ER more than once due to complications from not having the surgery. Doctors have told her the only way to improve is the surgery she desperately needs, but can't get.

It's a surgery that requires at least eight hours of time in the operating room, with a 10 day hospital stay to recover.

"This is urgent. This is essential," she said.

"This isn't just, you know, a simple little day surgery so that I can just go home. This is life-changing and I need it. I'm getting sicker and sicker every day."

Brad said she can't be the mother or wife she wants to be because the pain and complications from the delayed surgery are holding her back.

"How has it impacted my family? It stripped me of everything," she said.

The government made adjustments to surgeries and staffing to deal with the fourth wave of COVID-19. Brad's surgery is not considered an emergency.

Saskatchewan's Health Minister Paul Merriman said the province is working hard to ramp up the healthcare system to deal with a massive backlog of around 35,000 surgeries.

"I understand her frustration that her surgery has been postponed or paused, but we're working on that to get that done as soon as possible," he said.

"My goal is to be able to have the surgeries up and running at 100 plus per cent within the next month or so."

The province is looking at "all options" including possibly paying for private surgeries.

Merriman committed to following up with Brad if she wanted, either via a phone call or face-to-face.