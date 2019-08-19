Low pressure system brings record-low temperatures to Sask. over weekend

A low pressure system bought low temperatures to Saskatchewan on Sunday, with the mercury dipping below freezing.

The North Battleford and Last Mountain Lake areas dipped below 0 C, with the Last Mountain Lake area breaking the daily temperature records two consecutive days.

Last Mountain Lake's temperature fell to –0.6 C on Sunday night, breaking a record set in 1985, though records only date back to 1975. Then on Monday morning, temperatures dipped to 1.3 C, breaking the record for August 19 of 4.4 C, set in 2015.

North Battleford broke the daily temperature record as it dipped to –0.5 C on Sunday. The old record, set in 1895, was 1.7 C.

"We are not out of summer yet so temperatures should recuperate somewhat," said Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Saskatoon and Regina set new record low temperatures for August 18. In Saskatoon 0.7°C, compared to 2.2°C set in 1940, records began in 1900. In Regina 2.0°C, compared to 2.8°C set in 1901, records began in 1883. Local forecasts here: <a href="https://t.co/JwqODldiGq">https://t.co/JwqODldiGq</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> —@ECCCWeatherSK

Saskatchewan's two major cities, Saskatoon and Regina, also saw a dip in temperatures but did not reach the freezing point.

Regina recorded a temperature of 2 C on Sunday, breaking the record set in 1901. Saskatoon dipped to 0.7 C, breaking a record from 1940.