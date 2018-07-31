Water Security Agency warns of 'incorrect,' unsterilized water testing kits appearing on doorsteps

The Saskatchewan Water Security Agency is telling people to be wary if a "water testing" kit shows up at their door.

The agency said private companies have been leaving testing kits on people's doorsteps.

The kit includes a bottle and instructions for how to test the water.

But the instructions are wrong and the bottle appears to be unsterilized, according to the WSA.

Furthermore, the agency said residents should be cautious if asked to buy a water purification kit from a door-to-door seller.

The WSA said it "rigorously" tests water and works with municipalities across the province to make sure tap water meets national drinking water standards.