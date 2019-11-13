Sask. looking for proposals to install inflatable water parks in 6 provincial park lakes
The Saskatchewan government is looking to add six new inflatable water parks to lakes at provincial park.
Inflatable water parks include slides and other amenities
The Saskatchewan government has released a request for proposals to have inflatable water parks installed at six provincial parks.
Those parks are:
- Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.
- Danielson Provincial Park.
- Duck Mountain Provincial Park.
- Greenwater Lake Provincial Park.
- Makwa Lake Provincial Park.
- The Battlefords Provincial Park.
The government issued the RFP on Thursday and the deadline is Dec. 19. The successful vendors are expected to be announced on Jan. 16.
The RFP comes after a year when Wild Waves Waterpark successfully installed an inflatable water park at Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park.
The Humboldt-based Wild Waves has the option to enter into another agreement with the province that could extend another five years.
