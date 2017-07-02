Sask. keeping an eye on Ontario's tailgating changes

Saskatchewan is keeping an eye on what unfolds out east as the Ontario government works to make American-style tailgating easier.

The Ontario government is looking at producing permits that would allow parking lot parties and public drinking before sporting events, including allowing fans to bring their own booze.

"I think anything that can help enhance the game day experience for fans is worth taking a look at," said Brian Eltom, president of the University of Regina Rams football team.

Regina already has a tailgate of sorts, with booths set up in Confederation Park next to Mosaic Stadium for fans to grab a beer before watching the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Rams are one of multiple organizations that use Mosaic Stadium for games and events. Eltom said that from his perspective, tailgating seems to be part of the larger overall experience of going to football games in the United States.

Gene Makowsky, minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, said there hasn't been any requests from the public or businesses to bring something similar to Saskatchewan.

He pointed to the pre-game festivities in Confederation Park as an example of tailgating-adjacent events. Makowsky said the idea hadn't been on his radar at all until recently.

"It's an interesting change that [Ontario] are proposing," Makowsky said.

"Again, we'll be watching to see what their regulations [are], changes and how it unfolds."