Long-forgotten war medals discovered in Regina headed to family of Sask. war heroes

Some long-lost war medals, found in Regina in the 1960s, are finally heading to the descendants of a pair of Saskatchewan war heroes.

The path the medals have taken back to the family of the two men — William Arthur Harvie and a son, William Alexander Harvie — began back in the 1960s, when Regina's Joe Mignon found a metal box in the garbage.

Engraved on the top of the box was "W.A. Harvie," and inside were six military medals and 17 pins from the two world wars — but Mignon had no idea who they belonged to.

When he rediscovered the metal box and the medals while cleaning his house this past year, he and his daughter, Kim Mignon-Stark, decided to try to solve the mystery.

They put a post on Facebook, asking for help to track down the family of a W.A. Harvie.

An inscription on a silver tray proved to Kim Mignon-Stark and her father that they had found a relative of W.A. Harvie. (Submitted by Jan MacIntyre)

The response was overwhelming, Mignon-Stark said.

Within hours, they had received hundreds of responses and a promising lead to a family relative of W.A. Harvie — Jan MacIntyre and her husband, John, who live in Toronto.

After exchanging photos, MacIntyre also sent a picture of a silver tray that had an inscription that read, "Capt. & Mrs. W.A. Harvie by the Officers of the Saskatchewan Hospital Unit, October 1916."

When Mignon-Stark saw the tray, she knew they had found the right person.

"I took a picture of the tray and sent it to her and she said, 'OK, you are definitely the right family,'" said MacIntyre, who is the granddaughter of William Arthur Harvie.

Last week the medals were returned to MacIntyre and her two brothers, Robert and James Stuart.

MacIntyre said they're thrilled to get this gift out of the blue.

"I have to think that that's so awesome that he found them in the '60s and we got them now," she said.

She was also able to fill in some of the details about William Arthur Harvie and his son, William Alexander.

The elder Harvie was born in Orillia, Ont., and later moved to Regina.

"He was a doctor in the First World War," MacIntyre said. "He was stationed in England and, I think, France."

She never knew him. He died in 1940 and is buried in the Regina Cemetery's Soldiers Plot on Broad Street.

He and his wife, Majorie, had two children, William Arthur and Helen (MacIntyre's mother).

The younger Harvie served in the Second World War, during which he received a number of medals.

He later became a prospector in La Ronge and died there in 1997, MacIntyre said.

The war medals Joe Mignon found in the garbage back in the 1960s. (Submitted by Kim Mignon-Stark)

McIntyre said the family first wants to find out what the medals are, and will then probably have them framed.

Mignon-Stark is happy to find out who the medals belonged to — and also glad to be able to share the experience with her 86-year-old father, who did much of the legwork in solving the puzzle.

"It reinforces our beliefs and faith in people that they are truly kind, considerate and generous with their time and efforts even in our world of so much unrest," Mignon-Stark wrote in thanking everyone who helped on Facebook.

Their Facebook post has been shared more than 15,000 times.