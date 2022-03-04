Pierre Poilievre promises to scrap 'anti-energy laws' during CPC leadership campaign stop in Sask.

Conservative Leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre stressed his commitment to repealing three pieces of legislation that the Liberal government enacted with the goal of combating climate change during a visit to Saskatchewan Friday.

"Right now, we have anti-energy laws in this country that are preventing people from harvesting our resources and bringing them responsibly to market," Poilievre said during a news conference at Brandt Tractor in Regina.

Along with a commitment to repealing Bill C-69, the nation's current environmental assessment law, and Bill C-48, a bill prohibiting oil tankers of a certain size docking along B.C.'s north cost, Poilievre said he'd move to scrap the federal carbon pricing scheme.

These pieces of legislation have been cornerstones in the Liberal government's plan to deal with climate change, but have being widely criticized by the energy industry.

They've also been opposed by Saskatchewan Premeir Scott Moe.

Poilievre said a government under him would "put in place clear targets for carbon emission reduction" and give "provinces the freedom to decide how they meet those targets."

That would include plans to incentivize carbon-capture and storage technology as well as small modular nuclear reactors.

"There are countless other ways that we can combat climate change without a tax," Poilevere said.

Support from Sask. politicians

The MP for Carleton made the announcements at a series of events in Saskatchewan on Thursday and Friday as he campaigns to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

At each stop in Saskatchewan, Poilievre has been accompanied by black placard that reads "Pierre Poilievre for Prime Minister."

Poilievre has received a warm welcome by Saskatchewan politicians, including by Regina—Wascana MP Michael Kram and Saskatoon—University MP Corey Tochor.

Premier Moe and Regina-Qu'Apelle MP Andrew Scheer were also photographed with Poilievere on Friday.

Poilievere congratulated Moe for ending all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions in the province as of Feb. 28.

Scheer, the former Conservative Leader, attended Poilievre's announcement on Friday morning in Regina and is expected to attend a so-called freedom rally this evening.

Candidates interested in running for the CPC leadership must sign up by April 19 and pay an entry fee of $200,000 on top of a non-refundable $10,000 deposit.

The final result of the race will be announced on Sept. 10.