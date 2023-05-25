Sask. to require all employers to develop violence prevention policy

The provincial government has amended occupational health and safety provisions to require all employers to develop a violence prevention policy and investigate violent incidents.

The government has given employers until May 17, 2024, to create and implement their policies. Other amendments to the legislation came into force last week.

Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Don Morgan said the amendments, "will ensure we are building a strong culture of workplace health and safety, which is critical to helping reduce workplace injuries, illnesses and fatalities."

Sean Tucker, a professor of occupational health and safety at the University of Regina said the violence policy was needed.

"Requiring employers to have a violence policy is really important. Preventing violence is something that maybe we didn't think about 10 to 15 years ago, but it's increasing in workplaces in Saskatchewan," Tucker said.

Tucker said some workplaces that may be more likely to see violence previously had to have a prevention policy, but the new legislation extends to all workplaces. He also said the changes may have been able to take effect in six months, rather than the year the government has prescribed.

Occupational Health and Safety said the violence policy statement and prevention plan "must be in writing and readily available to all employees."

Tucker said that when it comes to complaints of violence, employers must follow through with the investigation "otherwise it's just paper legislation."

He said Saskatchewan has solid occupational health and safety legislation, but has work to do in the area of enforcement.

Labour president calls amendments 'timely'

Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL) president Lori Johb called the new legislation "a victory for labour."

"The SFL has lobbied the Sask. Party government for years to ensure all workplaces have violence policies and prevention plans," she said.

"Given the recent attacks on workers — particularly in health care, transit and libraries — these amendments are timely."

Johb said employers and government have "more to do" to achieve "fair and balanced labour legislation."

"The worker can really only respond to violence. It's up to the employer to prevent it."

Harassment legislation

Another change to the legislation is "clarifying the employers' duty and responsibility to ensure that incidents of harassment are investigated."

"Explicit language requiring employers to investigate harassment claims. It's always been an expectation in the legislation that would happen, but making it really clear that employers need to do that," Tucker said.

He said everyone covered by the Saskatchewan Employment Act now will be covered by both a harassment and violence prevention policy, and the employer will have a duty to "investigate complaints of both types of behaviour."

Tucker said the big question is what counts as a workplace investigation.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety (LRWS) said harassment and violence investigations are not defined in legislation.

"The intent is that employers would follow the process they set up in their policies to ensure that a complaint is followed up on by a competent and knowledgeable individual or individuals and any findings are acted on," a spokesperson for LRWS said.

The government previously made changes to the Saskatchewan Employment Act in 2022 to deal with sexual harassment in the workplace.

"Legislation clarifies that the definition of harassment includes any unwelcome action of a sexual nature. In addition, independent contractors, students and volunteers will be included in the definition of workers protected from any form of harassment," LRWS said in a news release in December 2021.

Tucker said those changes were in response to the MeToo movement, and a campaign by models who said they had experienced sexual harassment but fell through a gap in legislation because they were contract workers.

"The government moved quickly at that time to address that campaign that took place in Saskatchewan. That came out of Me Too, with concerns about fairly prevalent sexual harassment in the restaurant industry."

The changes made last week include further clarifying the definition of worker to include high school and post-secondary students doing some jobs that weren't previously covered. They were protected under the Act but previous legislation did not explicitly state students were protected in cases where they were not paid by their employer, for example as volunteers.

"The new amendments that came into force on May 17, 2023, further reinforce the coverage and protection for these individuals and that complaints need to be investigated through an appropriate policy," an LRWS spokesperson said.