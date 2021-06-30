eHealth Sask. developing vaccine certificates

eHealth Saskatchewan is developing vaccine certificates to help people prove their vaccination status where it is necessary.

Saskatchewan residents can print off their vaccination records by creating an eHealth account and accessing their immunization information.

The provincial Ministry of Health said the provincial and federal governments are working on the vaccination certificates or passports together. It said there was no timeline for implementation.

"All provinces are meeting with the federal government on the vaccination information systems currently in use in their respective jurisdictions, and how this information can be used to support a federal vaccine passport," said a ministry spokesperson.

eHealth responded to questions from the public last week on social media by updating people on the process and how to access their health information.

<a href="https://twitter.com/eHealthSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@eHealthSask</a> is working with the provincial & federal governments to develop COVID-19 immunization certificates that will be recognized as proof of vaccination status by foreign governments and agencies that require it. —@eHealthSask

SK residents with a MySaskHealthRecord account can print their COVID-19 immunization records. Simply follow the instructions available at <a href="https://t.co/BE60HBhy8n">https://t.co/BE60HBhy8n</a>. Please note international travel destinations may have specific requirements for proof of vaccination documentation. —@eHealthSask

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has said the province will not require a vaccine passport, but Manitoba and Quebec plan to use provincial passports.

Manitobans who are fully immunized can get a digital and physical record of their vaccination.

The Manitoba government is allowing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to fill their stadium, but only with fully vaccinated fans or children accompanied by an adult with two doses.

As of Monday, Saskatchewan was ninth among provinces with 75 per cent of people 12 and over with at least one dose, and third among provinces at 60 per cent of its eligible population with two doses, behind Ontario and Manitoba.

Ottawa working on approval for mixed dosed Canadians travelling

The federal government said it is working with other countries to have Canadians with mixed vaccine doses acknowledged as fully vaccinated.

Mixing doses is not recognized in all countries as being fully vaccinated.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is "going to work with the international community to make sure that people who are fully vaccinated in ways that Canadians recognize as safe and effective are also recognized around the world."

Trudeau said Canadians living abroad have received vaccines not yet approved in Canada. He said the government is looking at which vaccines the World Health Organization has certified to determine which ones would qualify.

Canada to allow fully vaccinated tourists

On Monday, the federal government announced fully vaccinated tourists will soon be able to visit Canada.

Starting Aug. 9 at 12:01 a.m. ET, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents living in that country will be able to visit Canada without having to quarantine for two weeks.

The government said it plans to allow fully vaccinated travellers from all other countries to enter Canada on Sept. 7.

Adults entering will need to present proof (in either English or French) that they've received a complete round of one of the vaccines approved for use in Canada at least 14 days before arriving. That means two doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca products, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All travellers must use the government's ArriveCAN portal to submit their information. If they meet the government's criteria, they will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

Travellers will still need to get a COVID-19 molecular test result before they arrive in Canada.