Sask. shipment of Pfizer vaccine delayed, Moderna to be used for 1st and 2nd doses

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a delay in the shipment of Pfizer vaccine this week means many clinics will only offer the Moderna vaccine for a while.

Canada's weekly shipment of 2.4 million Pfizer vaccine doses, includes Saskatchewan's 74,880 doses, has been delayed and each province is adjusting.

Both Ontario and Alberta have already announced they will use Moderna doses that have arrived in larger numbers in recent days.

According to the federal government's vaccine delivery schedule, Saskatchewan should receive 174,000 doses of Moderna sometime from June 21 to 24.

"As advised by National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), the Pfizer and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines can be safely substituted for each other. Saskatchewan's clinical experts advise residents affected by this delay to accept Moderna for their second dose, as it is safe and effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19," the SHA said in a news release.

Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for people aged 12 to 17.

"Any youths who are affected by the delay will be contacted directly to discuss arrangements for immunization," the SHA said.

The SHA said delays are "likely to happen again" and encouraged people to not wait and take whatever vaccine is offered to them.

On Monday, Premier Scott Moe called on people to get their first and second doses as soon as possible and to take any vaccine available to them.

"They're all safe. They all are very, very effective and particularly effective at keeping people out of the hospital," Moe said.

Saskatchewan is offering the mRNA vaccines Moderna and Pfizer as first doses and as a second dose to those who had either or AstraZeneca. The AstraZeneca vaccine will also be offered to those who had it as a first dose.

Health officials across Canada are reminded people the mRNA vaccines are similar and one is not better than the other.

"I want to dispel any myths about Moderna or Pfizer being better than each other. Both of them are equally effective," said Eastern Ontario health unit medical officer of health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis Monday.

Saskatchewan infectious disease physician Dr. Alexander Wong wrote a short thread on Twitter addressed questions about mixing the two mRNA vaccines.

Wong said both Pfizer and Moderna have "excellent efficacy" and are "practically the same."