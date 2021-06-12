Far north and northwest regions trail rest of Sask. with less than 40 per cent fully vaccinated
Sask. 2nd best among provinces for 12 and older fully vaccinated, 9th in 1st doses
Nearly all of the southern and central regions of Saskatchewan have 45 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated for COVID-19, while the far north regions have less the 35 per cent fully protected.
As of Monday, 48 per cent of those 12 and older provincewide had received both doses and 71 per cent have received at least one dose.
From June 27 to July 4, the province administered 100,000 second doses compared to 10,000 first doses.
The far north central region has 26 per cent of those eligible fully vaccinated, and the far northeast and far northwest are at 33 per cent.
All three regions trail the rest of the province in first dose percentage as well. The far north central is at 40 per cent, and the far northeast and far northwest have 54 and 48 per cent respectively.
The northwest region has the lowest vaccination rates outside the three far north regions with 37 per cent fully vaccinated.
Northeast and north central by comparison are at 49 and 44 per cent.
In southern Saskatchewan, the south central has 49 per cent fully vaccinated, and the southeast and southwest are at 45 per cent.
The Regina and Saskatoon regions have the highest percentage of first doses at 74 and 71 per cent. Regina has eclipsed 51 per cent of second doses and Saskatoon is at 47 per cent.
Saskatchewan 2nd doses lead, while 1st doses trail other provinces
When compared to other provinces, Saskatchewan ranks behind only Manitoba in the percentage of the eligible population fully vaccinated.
In terms of first doses for eligible population, Saskatchewan is second-to-last among provinces, ahead of only Alberta.
Saskatchewan is also 10th among provinces for percentage of total population with one dose.
