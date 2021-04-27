Sask. passes 60% mark for 1st doses, but far north lags behind

Just over 60 per cent of people 12 and over in Saskatchewan have now had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the rate for residents of the far north region is considerably lower.

As of Friday, the provincial government reported 61 per cent of those 12 and over had received a first dose, and 67,723 people have been fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan.

The province passed the 60 per cent point nearly a month after reaching the 40 per cent mark.

According to provincial government data, current up to Wednesday, Regina leads provincial regions, with 62 per cent of the COVID-eligible population vaccinated at that point.

Regina received a larger number of doses in March to combat rising COVID-19 cases and the presence of coronavirus variants of concern in the city.

The south central region had a 59 per cent vaccination rate as of Wednesday, followed by the northeast, central east and Saskatoon, at 58 per cent.

These are the percentages of eligible residents who had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of May 26, according to government of Saskatchewan data. As of that point, the provincial average was 59 per cent. By Friday, that number had climbed to 61 per cent. (CBC Graphics)

The story is different in the province's far north — all three regions were below 45 per cent as of Wednesday. They have also not increased the percentage of first doses given at the same rate as the southern parts of the province over the past month.

The percentage increases in first doses over 30 days in the far north zones were:

Far north central: one per cent.

Far northeast: six per cent.

Far northwest: nine per cent.

Percentage increases in first doses over 30 days in the southern regions were:

North central, northeast, northwest, central west, southeast: 16 per cent.

Central east, southwest: 17 per cent.

South central: 18 per cent.

Saskatoon: 23 per cent.

Regina: 25 per cent.

The number of residents eligible for vaccination increased earlier this month, when 90,987 youth aged 12 to 17 became eligible.

2nd doses

On Monday, Saskatchewan expanded its second-dose rollout to residents 85 and over and those vaccinated on or before Feb. 15.

When it comes to second doses, the far north central zone had 17 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. The other provincial zones were all below 10 per cent.

This is the percentage of second COVID-19 vaccination doses given by region in Saskatchewan as of May 26, according to government of Saskatchewan data. (CBC Graphics)

Saskatoon had the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated people at three per cent as of Wednesday.

At that point, the provincial total of fully vaccinated people was six cent.