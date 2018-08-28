Uncertainties loom in Sask. as feds navigate trade talks in U.S.

There's a lot of uncertainty in Saskatchewan as Canada watches from the sidelines while the U.S. and Mexico talk trade.

Provincial government officials are uncertain about how a potential new deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement could affect the province and its economy, which is dependent on trade. The province's agricultural producers are uncertain about what more disruptions in the market will mean.

But Todd Lewis, a Gray-area farmer and president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, is cautiously optimistic about Canada's future role in the talks.

"We're at the grassroots here. We produce the product and we certainly hope that we can have markets, and hopefully our politicians can get together and make those markets accessible for everybody," Lewis said.

"Right now, things are so up in the air."

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, who is tasked with getting the province out of a budget deficit, says a sizeable portion of the province's economy depends on trade. She said failure by Canada to ink a new deal could mean bad news.

"I'm already hearing from industry that there's hesitation to invest further," she said on Monday, as the province unveiled its first quarter budget update in Saskatoon.

"The NAFTA deal is hugely important to us, and Canada as a whole."

Lewis mentions that the economies of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are intertwined and depend on one another.

"For instance, we don't grow many avocados in Canada — Mexico does. We have a wheat supply that isn't available in a lot of cases for the Americans," Lewis said.

If new tariffs were brought in, such as the ones imposed by India on lentils, then that could lead to further disruptions.

"We grow a different kind of wheat. So, it's all been developed over the years with free and fair trade in mind, and I think that will continue," he said.

Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland headed to the U.S. Tuesday to resume trade talks and turn an agreement between Mexico and the U.S. into a three-way deal.

"We continue to be committed to working closely with industry and the federal government to ensure our agriculture exporters have access to global markets," Jeremy Harrison, provincial trade minister, said in an emailed statement about the talks.