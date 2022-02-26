Sask. Ukrainians say relatives need more support to leave Ukraine, Canada can expect refugees

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian government said it's prioritizing immigration applications for Ukrainians, but some Ukrainians in Saskatchewan say that isn't enough.

Saskatoon-based Mykhailo Bondarenko has been watching the events in horror and calling his family back in Ukraine multiple times a day.

Bondarenko, who has lived in Canada since 2014, is from the city of Dnipro, about 480 km southeast of Kyiv. He said his family is staying strong and that he hopes they'll eventually escape the fighting and come to Canada.

"Nobody's giving up," Bondarenko said. "Nobody. And eventually, as soon as there would be a chance, of course, I want to bring at least my grandparents and, of course, children, my little cousins, here."

Mykhailo Bondarenko (left) with his parents and younger brother when they first arrived in Canada in 2014. (Submitted by Mykhailo Bondarenko )

The air strikes are what scare him the most.

"This is just absolutely inhuman. I don't know who could be pulling these triggers. But this is a war crime."

He said that some of his family members want to leave Ukraine, but are staying because it's too dangerous to leave, particularly because of the air strikes.

"What my concern is right now is that a lot of people, especially children and elderly people, who are trying to seek help outside of Ukraine and are trying to cross the border … they're very limited of where they can travel because of the [lack] of documents."

Bondarenko said that while the Canadian government is prioritizing Ukrainian immigration, not everyone has universal passports. That includes some of Bondarenko's grandparents and his young relatives.

"I want to ask the Canadian government, as well as governments of all allied countries too, to lift those requirements for foreign passports for the time being."

Bondarenko said the first priority should be getting the elderly and children out of Ukraine. After they're safe, the proper paperwork and procedures can be done.

Mykhailo Bondarenko's family members who remain in Ukraine at this time. (Submitted by Mykhailo Bondarenko )

Preparing for refugees

For Saskatoon resident Danylo Puderak, it's also heartbreaking to see Ukraine under siege. He's seen similar destruction before, following the 2014 revolution in Ukraine.

Puderak, executive director with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan (UCC), has close ties to Ukraine.

His family immigrated to Canada as displaced persons after the Second World War. Pukerak, who calls Ukraine a second home, has worked there and has family and friends in the country.

"So my emotions are everywhere today. It's truly unbelievable to think that in 2022, something like this is possible."

Danylo Puderak at Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in 2014 in Independence Square during the Revolution of Dignity. (Submitted by Danylo Puderak)

Puderak said the UCC has received many calls from Ukrainians in Saskatchewan who desperately want to get their families into Canada.

He said the news of Canada's support for Ukrainian immigrants is welcome.

"It will certainly be of benefit to those that are in the system already that have applied to come to Canada, and to help speed up that process," said Puderak.

"The next step will be certainly support for refugees, because we can certainly see that as things are escalating very quickly, that there will be thousands, if not millions of people that will attempt to cross the borders into Ukraine's neighbours and looking to flee the fighting.

"Canada will need to be prepared, and our own government here in Saskatchewan, to welcome those refugees and help them to settle into our communities."

Danylo Puderak at Independence Square during the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. (Submitted by Danylo Puderak)

Puderak said that right now, he feels helpless and sad for the people he knows in Ukraine.

"I'm just extremely angry. And angry with this Russian regime that decides that they can choose to say that there's no such thing as a Ukrainian, that they're all Russians, that they have no history."

Government prioritizing Ukrainians

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is urgently issuing travel documents for affected Canadians, permanent residents, as well as their immediate family members.

The government is also launching a new dedicated phone line for anyone at home or abroad with urgent Ukraine-related immigration questions, in an effort to serve people as quickly as possible.

Trudeau said he spoke with Ukrainian Canadians at the Ukrainian Canadian Congress board meeting on Wednesday evening.

"I told them that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has underestimated the strength and unity of democratic allies and partners — and he has underestimated the strength and resolve of Ukrainian people," Trudeau said.

"These are traits of Ukrainian Canadians, too. You have helped build this country. You are proud of your culture and your heritage, and you don't back down. Neither will Canada."