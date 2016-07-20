Sask. expected to approach record-breaking temperatures Thursday amid heat wave

Get those fans, air conditioners and sprinklers going, because most of Saskatchewan is expected to experience the hottest point of the week Thursday — with numbers hanging in the mid-30s range.

Heat warnings are in effect, Environment Canada says.

In fact, if temperatures reach their forecast highs, the province will be in the record-breaking temperature zone, according to Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

For Regina, the record for hottest June 3 is 35.6 C, set in 2019. For Saskatoon, it's 35.8 C, set in 1988, and for Prince Albert it's 34.4 C, set in 1961.

Regina and Saskatoon are both projected to hit 36 C Thursday.

Lang warns that the hottest time of the day is not when the sun is the highest in the afternoon, but later in the day, at 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. after the sun has been beating down for hours.

"I know it's hard [because] not everybody in Saskatchewan has air conditioning and not everybody has a place to go where it's cool, especially with COVID restrictions making it even more challenging," said Lang.

"So if you can find a cool place to be, stay there if you can and for as long as you can, because the heat is hard on the body."

If you have things to do outside, like walking, gardening or yard work, she recommends doing it in the morning or evening when temperatures are at their coolest.

Lang says a cooler front will come through in western sections of the province late Thursday night. Southeastern Saskatchewan areas such as Weyburn will have another hot day Friday.

"But we will see somewhat cooler temperatures start to move through the Friday time period. And then by Saturday, Sunday, it will have cooled off a few degrees. We're still going to be above seasonal averages, but it'll feel a lot cooler when it's 26 versus 36," Lang said.

The meteorologist says a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms is on the way shortly after.

In the meantime, Lang says to pay close attention to pets and small children during the heat wave.

"Young children have difficulty regulating what they're doing and paying attention to if they're drinking enough.... Same with pets. They can get overheated really, really quickly."

Lang also says to check in on elderly friends and family to make sure they are doing OK as temperatures hang in the mid-30s.

Air conditioners are in high demand in Regina this week. (Shutterstock)

Air-conditioning services in high demand

With the heat comes the technical difficulties. That's had Saskatchewan plumbing and heating businesses busy this week.

Adrian Godbold, owner of Regina Plumbing and Heating, says the phone has been ringing off the hook with people wanting to buy air conditioners and get repairs.

"It's been absolutely crazy. I've been starting at 5 a.m., trying to keep up with all the calls and quotes we have to do," Godbold said.

The business owner has 20 technicians on staff, who he says are working from 7 a.m. until well into the night.

But Godbold says the rush was expected.

"We're absolutely prepared for it. We made sure that we have all the required inventory we need and we had a meeting with the guys and asked them if they'd be ready to work extra hours to try to take care of the customers when they call in," he said.

"We do feel bad when people are sweating and overheating in their house. You want to make sure that you can help them. You don't want to tell them no."

Meanwhile, Godbold says the heat wave isn't particularly bothering him. As you may expect, he's got a pretty fantastic air conditioner in his truck.